    Sunisa Lee competes in the women's uneven bars final during the Tokyo Olympics at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Aug. 1, 2021. | AFP-JIJI

Reigning Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee announced Tuesday she was ending her U.S. college career next year to focus on trying to defend her title at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 19-year-old American, competing for Auburn University, said in a video posting on Instagram that she will complete her sophomore season with the Tigers then return to the elite gymnastics realm.

