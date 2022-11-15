  • Takayasu (left) attacks Takakeisho during their bout on Day 3 of the Kyushu Basho in Fukuoka on Tuesday. | KYODO
Fukuoka – Ozeki Takakeisho suffered his first defeat of the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Tuesday, falling to No. 1 maegashira Takayasu on the third day of action at Fukuoka Kokusai Center.

In a meet held without injured lone yokozuna Terunofuji, Takakeisho (2-1), seeking his third Emperor’s Cup, failed to join five unbeaten wrestlers despite forcing former ozeki Takayasu (2-1) to the edge with his opening attacks.

