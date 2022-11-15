  • Ozeki Shodai (left) forces out Takayasu during their Day 2 bout in Fukuoka on Monday. | KYODO
Fukuoka – Ozeki Takakeisho and Shodai racked up wins during a drama-free day of competition Monday at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament.

There were no major upsets on Day 2 at Fukuoka Kokusai Center, where the 15-day tournament is taking place without lone yokozuna Terunofuji, who had surgery on both knees last month.

