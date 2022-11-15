  • Mark Dyer, the head of accessibility for the organizing committee of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, presents barrier-free areas at Al-Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor, north of Doha, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
Doha – The calm and quiet is a stark contrast to the roar of a FIFA World Cup venue. But it is quite deliberate.

For the first time at the tournament, special “sensory rooms” have been created at three stadiums in Qatar where children, teens and young adults with autism or similar disabilities can retreat when the big-match atmosphere becomes too much.

