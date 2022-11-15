  • Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand announces his squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at a news conference in Copenhagen on Nov. 7. | MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN / RITZAU SCANPIX / VIA REUTERS
    Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand announces his squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at a news conference in Copenhagen on Nov. 7. | MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN / RITZAU SCANPIX / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Copenhagen – Denmark’s head coach Kasper Hjulmand said Monday the team would “focus on football” in Qatar, after FIFA rejected the country’s request to wear special jerseys advocating human rights at training.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the Danish squad’s departure for the World Cup, Hjulmand said that they had as a group “decided we will focus on football.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW