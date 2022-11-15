  • The Phrynges, inspired by the cap that symbolizes the French republic, have been unveiled as the mascots of the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. | REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji

Paris – The Phrygian cap, the symbol of the French republic but wearing sneakers as a nod to the present, was unveiled on Monday as the mascot for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Paralympic mascot is different in that one of the legs is a runner’s blade.

