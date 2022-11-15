  • Tyson Fury (left) has emerged from retirement to face Derek Chisora at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Dec. 5. | REUTERS
    Tyson Fury (left) has emerged from retirement to face Derek Chisora at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Dec. 5. | REUTERS

London – Tyson Fury said he made his brief retirement from boxing because he knew no other way of “keeping it sane.”

After beating Dillian Whyte at Wembley in April, the undefeated WBC heavyweight champion said he was hanging up his gloves.

