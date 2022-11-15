  • AL Silver Slugger Award winner Julio Rodriguez has been named the league's Rookie of the Year after helping the Mariners reach the playoffs for the first time in 21 years. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Reuters

Julio Rodriguez was voted the American League Rookie of the Year on Monday after lifting the Seattle Mariners back to the playoffs for the first time in 21 years.

Fellow center fielder Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves joined him later in the night by winning the National League Rookie of the Year award.

