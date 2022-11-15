  • The Fighters will move into their new stadium, Es Con Field Hokkaido, in 2023. | KYODO
    The Fighters will move into their new stadium, Es Con Field Hokkaido, in 2023. | KYODO

Nippon Professional Baseball decided Monday to allow games next season at the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters’ new ballpark, Es Con Field Hokkaido, despite it not meeting regulations for the minimum distance between home plate and stands to the rear.

The NPB made the exception at an emergency meeting involving representatives from all 12 teams, but asked Nippon Ham to carry out renovations the following offseason to bring the ground into line with the rules.

