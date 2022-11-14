  • Jenya Dekhtiyerenko (right) and her son Tim relocated to Japan in April after initially settling in France following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. | DAN ORLOWITZ
    Jenya Dekhtiyerenko (right) and her son Tim relocated to Japan in April after initially settling in France following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. | DAN ORLOWITZ
  • SHARE

The avenue leading to Ajinomoto Stadium in the western Tokyo city of Chofu was abuzz with activity on Nov. 5, with vehicular traffic blocked so a row of food trucks and other attractions could entertain nearly 35,000 fans attending the J. League first-division season finale between FC Tokyo and Kawasaki Frontale.

For Tokyo fans, the inaugural “Ao-Aka (Blue and Red) Street” was a welcome step toward pre-pandemic normality, with the atmosphere outside Tobitakyu Station resembling those of the club’s record-setting 2019 season in which it broke the 30,000-per-game attendance barrier and finished runner-up in the J1, both for the first time.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW