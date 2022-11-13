  • Takakeisho (right) pushes out Daieisho during their Day 1 bout at the Kyushu Basho in Fukuoka on Sunday. | KYODO
Fukuoka – Ozeki Takakeisho blew away komusubi Daieisho to make a winning start Sunday at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament.

But fellow ozeki Shodai started in his now-customary losing fashion, falling to komusubi Tobizaru while competing under demotion-threatened kadoban status resulting from his 4-11 record in September.

