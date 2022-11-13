  • Sanga players celebrate after avoiding relegation with a draw against Roasso Kumamoto in Kyoto on Sunday. | KYODO
    Sanga players celebrate after avoiding relegation with a draw against Roasso Kumamoto in Kyoto on Sunday. | KYODO

  Kyodo

Kameoka, Kyoto Pref. – Kyoto Sanga retained their place in the J. League first division for next season after holding on for a 1-1 draw against the J2’s Roasso Kumamoto in the final of the J1 entry playoffs on Sunday.

Kyoto, which finished 16th in the 18-team J1, merely had to avoid defeat while also enjoying the advantage of playing at their home venue, Sanga Stadium.

