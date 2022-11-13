  • Kyodo

Sint-Truiden, Belgium – Japan forward Ayase Ueda hit the 69th-minute winner as Cercle Brugge won 1-0 away to Sint-Truiden in the Belgian top flight on Saturday.

The 24-year-old, picked among Japan’s 26-man squad for the World Cup, departs for Qatar in strong form after scoring his sixth goal in seven matches across all competitions.

