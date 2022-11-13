Sint-Truiden, Belgium – Japan forward Ayase Ueda hit the 69th-minute winner as Cercle Brugge won 1-0 away to Sint-Truiden in the Belgian top flight on Saturday.
The 24-year-old, picked among Japan’s 26-man squad for the World Cup, departs for Qatar in strong form after scoring his sixth goal in seven matches across all competitions.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.