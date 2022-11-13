Gotemba, Shizuoka Pref. – Ryo Ishikawa, once one of golf’s brightest young talents, picked up his first win in three years Sunday, defeating Rikuya Hoshino in a playoff at the Taiheiyo Masters on the top-tier Japanese men’s tour.
Ishikawa drew his third shot to about 13 feet from the cup on the second playoff hole, the par-5 18th, and calmly sank the putt after Hoshino could only manage par at Taiheiyo Club’s Gotemba Course in Shizuoka Prefecture.
