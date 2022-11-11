Choji Murata, a former pitcher and a member of the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame, has died after being taken to hospital following a fire at his house in Tokyo early Friday, police said. He was 72.
Murata was found on the burned-out second floor of the house, located about 1 kilometer from a train station, and police are investigating the cause of the fire.
