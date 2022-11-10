  • Yuto Nagatomo is expected to become the first Japanese player to appear in four World Cups. | KYODO
Yuto Nagatomo is set to become to first Japanese field player to reach four straight World Cups and needs no extra encouragement to express his pride in representing Japan once again in Qatar.

The 36-year-old former Inter Milan man is likely to retain the starting fullback spot he has made his own since his World Cup debut in 2010 in South Africa, especially after the withdrawal of the injured Yuta Nakayama this month.

