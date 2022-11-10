  • Members of the Japan team arrived in Doha on Thursday. | KYODO
    Members of the Japan team arrived in Doha on Thursday.

  • KYODO

Doha – Veteran FC Tokyo defender Yuto Nagatomo and other J. League players part of Japan’s World Cup squad touched down in Qatar on Thursday ahead of the Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 tournament.

The 36-year-old talisman arrived in Doha along with Shonan Bellmare forward Shuto Machino, who was called up late as an injury replacement, and four other domestic league players traveling from Japan.

