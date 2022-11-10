  • Tiger Woods (right) speaks with Rory McIlroy during a four-hole event in St. Andrews, Scotland, on July 11. | REUTERS
Washington – Tiger Woods said Wednesday he would be returning to action at the Hero World Challenge in what will be the golf great’s first tournament since the British Open in July.

The 15-time major champion posted a Twitter message confirming his involvement in the 20-man tournament, where he is the host, at the Albany course in the Bahamas, from December 1 to 4.

