  Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Rams during the first half in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday.
  • REUTERS

The NFL said it could have sold over 3 million tickets for the first regular-season game ever in Germany between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, proving again that Tom Brady can attract a crowd.

The Buccaneers quarterback is certainly not the only reason for the massive interest, but even the NFL admits there is an added buzz with the seven-time Super Bowl winner expected to be on the field Munich’s Allianz Arena.

