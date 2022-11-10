The NFL said it could have sold over 3 million tickets for the first regular-season game ever in Germany between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, proving again that Tom Brady can attract a crowd.
The Buccaneers quarterback is certainly not the only reason for the massive interest, but even the NFL admits there is an added buzz with the seven-time Super Bowl winner expected to be on the field Munich’s Allianz Arena.
