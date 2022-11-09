  • Fans of German first-division club Borussia Dortmund display banners protesting the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Dortmund, Germany, on Saturday. | REUTERS
Berlin – A Qatari ambassador for the 2022 FIFA World Cup called homosexuality a “damage in the mind” in a German television interview, sparking criticism in Europe and the United States on Tuesday just 12 days before the tournament kicks off.

Qatar will accept gay visitors but “they have to accept our rules,” former international soccer player Khalid Salman said in the interview with the ZDF broadcaster that aired Tuesday evening.

