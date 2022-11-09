  • Ecuador will be fined and docked points in the qualifying phase for the 2026 FIFA World Cup over its use of an identification document containing 'false information' about defender Byron Castillo. | AFP-JIJI
Ecuador will play at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday said Byron Castillo, whom Chile claimed was ineligible to play during the qualifiers, was deemed an Ecuadorean national.

Ecuador will, however, get a three-point deduction at the start of the qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup and must also pay a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs ($101,600) for the “use of a document containing false information,” CAS said.

