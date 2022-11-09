Melbourne – Australian boxing icon Jeff Fenech has been awarded the World Boxing Council’s super-featherweight belt 31 years after being denied the title in a controversial draw against Azumah Nelson.
A panel of WBC judges reassessed the June 28, 1991, fight at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, which lasted 12 rounds and resulted in Nelson keeping his belt.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.