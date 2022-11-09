  • Australian boxer Jeff Fenech, seen riding in a parade during his 2002 induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, was a WBC champion across three weight classes between 1985 and 1990. | REUTERS
Melbourne – Australian boxing icon Jeff Fenech has been awarded the World Boxing Council’s super-featherweight belt 31 years after being denied the title in a controversial draw against Azumah Nelson.

A panel of WBC judges reassessed the June 28, 1991, fight at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, which lasted 12 rounds and resulted in Nelson keeping his belt.

