    France's Caroline Garcia poses with the WTA Finals trophy after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

France’s Caroline Garcia put on a serving master class to claim the biggest title of her career on Monday by defeating Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 to win the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

Garcia covered her face with her hands and fell on her back after a Sabalenka forehand sailed wide on match point to earn her fourth title of the year.

