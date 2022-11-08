  • J. League MVP Tomoki Iwata (front, third from left), Golden Boot winner Thiago Santana (front, third from right) and other members of the first-division Best XI pose for photos at the J. League Awards on Monday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo, staff report

Yokohama F. Marinos defender Tomoki Iwata took the J League’s most valuable player award Monday while making his first appearance in a Best XI featuring five members from the newly crowned champions.

Runners-up Kawasaki Frontale, winners of four of the past five J1 championships, also had five players named to the ceremonial side.

