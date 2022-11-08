Japan called up forward Shuto Machino for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday, with the Shonan Bellmare player taking the place of injured Huddersfield defender Yuta Nakayama.
The 23-year-old Machino scored 13 goals to place second in the J. League first division’s top-scorer list this term, bagging four in his last three games to steer Shonan clear of relegation.
