Rome – The head of Italy’s Olympic committee has apologized to a group of former gymnasts who alleged they were bullied about their weight and diets by national team coaches.
Three former rhythmic gymnastics, including two double world champions, made claims of abuse which nearly drove one of them to suicide in a series of interviews with daily La Repubblica last week.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.