  • Giovanni Malago, head of Italy's Olympic committee, has promised an investigation into claims of bullying made by three former gymnasts. | REUTERS
Rome – The head of Italy’s Olympic committee has apologized to a group of former gymnasts who alleged they were bullied about their weight and diets by national team coaches.

Three former rhythmic gymnastics, including two double world champions, made claims of abuse which nearly drove one of them to suicide in a series of interviews with daily La Repubblica last week.

