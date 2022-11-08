New York – Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani was named a finalist for this season’s American League MVP award on Monday along with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Houston Astros big hitter Yordan Alvarez.
The two-way star last year became only the second Japanese to win the award, joining Ichiro Suzuki who won in 2001 while playing for the Seattle Mariners. Judge is seen as the favorite this year after hitting an AL-record 62 home runs, eclipsing Roger Maris’ 61 from 1961.
