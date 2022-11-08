  • Former Giants great Barry Bonds earned 66% in his final year of eligibility on the Baseball Writers' Association of America's ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame, short of the 75% threshold. | REUTERS
Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, whose legacies were tainted by allegations of steroid use, were given another chance at making the Baseball Hall of Fame after being among the eight players named on Monday to the Contemporary Baseball Era player ballot.

Any candidate who receives votes on 75% of the ballots cast by the 16-member Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee on Dec. 4 will earn election to the Hall of Fame in 2023.

