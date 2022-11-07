  • Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, seen during the Nations League semifinal in 2021, says the upcoming World Cup in Qatar may be his last. | REUTERS
    Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, seen during the Nations League semifinal in 2021, says the upcoming World Cup in Qatar may be his last. | REUTERS

London – The players who make up Belgium’s “golden generation” have one more chance to shed their reputation as serial underachievers after Kevin De Bruyne signaled the end of an era by admitting the World Cup in Qatar is likely to be his last.

Boasting a star-studded lineup featuring De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku, Belgium will be ranked as one of the favorites when the tournament gets underway on Nov. 20.

