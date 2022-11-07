Liverpool, England – Hazuki Watanabe won the women’s balance beam title on Sunday at the world championships to become the youngest Japanese female artistic gymnastics world champion ever.
Making her world championships debut as a substitute, Watanabe scored 13.600 points to beat Elsabeth Black of Canada by just 0.034 points. Fellow debutant Shoko Miyata finished third with 13.533.
