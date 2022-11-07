  • Hazuki Watanabe comptes during the balance beam final at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Hazuki Watanabe comptes during the balance beam final at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Liverpool, England – Hazuki Watanabe won the women’s balance beam title on Sunday at the world championships to become the youngest Japanese female artistic gymnastics world champion ever.

Making her world championships debut as a substitute, Watanabe scored 13.600 points to beat Elsabeth Black of Canada by just 0.034 points. Fellow debutant Shoko Miyata finished third with 13.533.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW