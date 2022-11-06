  • South Korea striker Son Heung-min's (center) status for the World Cup is in jeopardy after sustaining a facial injury during Tottenham's Champions League game in Marseille on Tuesday. | REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji

Seoul – South Korean superstar Son Heung-min has undergone a successful surgery following a facial injury, the country’s football association said Saturday, but declined to say if he will be ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward sustained the nasty injury — reportedly multiple fractures to his eye socket — during a Champions League win over Marseille last week.

