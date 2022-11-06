  • China's Wei Xiaoyuan competes during the women's uneven bars final at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
Liverpool, England – China’s Wei Xiaoyuan retained the uneven bars title at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool on Saturday against a high-class field including Olympic champion Nina Derwael.

Many leading competitors had been absent when Wei, now 18, triumphed in Kitakyushu last year.

