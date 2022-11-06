  • Reuters

Momoko Ueda shot 4-under 68 on Saturday to maintain a one-shot lead entering the final round of the Toto Japan Classic in Shiga.

A two-time winner of the tournament, Ueda stands at 14-under through three rounds at the Seta Golf Club. One shot back is Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh at minus-13 after posting a 65, mixing eight birdies with a bogey.

