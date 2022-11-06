  • Munetaka Murakami hits a sixth-inning home run for Samurai Japan against the Fighters at Tokyo Dome on Saturday. | KYODO
Triple Crown winner Munetaka Murakami hit one of the three home runs belted by Japan’s World Baseball Classic team in its 5-4 win over the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters in an exhibition game Saturday.

Slugging catcher Tomoya Mori turned a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead for Japan with a two-run homer in the fourth inning before Murakami added a solo blast into the right-field seats in the sixth at Tokyo Dome.

