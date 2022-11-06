Triple Crown winner Munetaka Murakami hit one of the three home runs belted by Japan’s World Baseball Classic team in its 5-4 win over the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters in an exhibition game Saturday.
Slugging catcher Tomoya Mori turned a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead for Japan with a two-run homer in the fourth inning before Murakami added a solo blast into the right-field seats in the sixth at Tokyo Dome.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.