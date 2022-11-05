  • Kaoru Mitoma will be ready to compete for Japan during the World Cup after overcoming an ankle injury in October. | AFP-JIJI
    Kaoru Mitoma will be ready to compete for Japan during the World Cup after overcoming an ankle injury in October. | AFP-JIJI

  • KYODO

Brighton, England – Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma, one of the hottest prospects to move from the J. League to Europe in recent years, is nearing his World Cup debut this month in Qatar.

Although he was named to Japan’s 26-man squad on Tuesday, the 25-year-old feared for a time that his World Cup dream might be over before it began.

