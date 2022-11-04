  • Japan's Yuta Nakayama (left) and the United States' Luca de la Torre vie for the ball during a friendly on Sept. 23. | REUTERS
    Japan's Yuta Nakayama (left) and the United States' Luca de la Torre vie for the ball during a friendly on Sept. 23. | REUTERS

  KYODO

Japan defender Yuta Nakayama will miss the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after being ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury, his English club Huddersfield said Thursday.

Nakayama, who was named in Japan’s 26-man squad Tuesday damaged his Achilles tendon at the end of the first half in Wednesday’s 2-0 loss at home to Sunderland in the second-tier Championship. The 25-year-old will undergo surgery. The the tournament begins Nov. 20,

