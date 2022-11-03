  • Harry Kane is two goals away from matching Wayne Rooney's record for the most goals scored for England. | REUTERS
    Harry Kane is two goals away from matching Wayne Rooney's record for the most goals scored for England.

London – History beckons for Harry Kane in Qatar with the England captain just two goals away from matching Wayne Rooney’s record of 53 for the Three Lions.

But unless Kane lifts the World Cup at Lusail Stadium on Dec. 18, he will enter 2023, the year he turns 30, without a major trophy to his name.

