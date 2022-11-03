  • Masataka Yoshida batted .335 and hit 21 home runs in 119 games in 2022. | KYODO
Osaka – Nippon Professional Baseball’s champion Orix Buffaloes would be willing to make star slugger Masataka Yoshida available to MLB teams depending on conditions, a source familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The 29-year-old, a two-time Pacific League batting champion who led Orix to the franchise’s first Japan Series title in 26 years, announced earlier in the day that he wishes to play overseas.

