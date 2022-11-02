  • Daichi Kamada (left) celebrates after scoring Frankfurt's first goal against Sporting in Lisbon on Tuesday. | REUTERS
    Daichi Kamada (left) celebrates after scoring Frankfurt's first goal against Sporting in Lisbon on Tuesday. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

Lisbon – Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada scored in his third straight Champions League game on Tuesday, helping Eintracht Frankfurt reach the knockout stage with a 2-1 win at Sporting CP in Group D.

Kamada slotted home a 62nd-minute penalty to level following a handball by Sebastian Coates, with Kolo Muani hitting a stunning half-volley from a tight angle 10 minutes later to send Frankfurt into the last 16.

