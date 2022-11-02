  • Gareth Southgate is attempting to lead England to its first major title in 56 years at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. | REUTERS
    Gareth Southgate is attempting to lead England to its first major title in 56 years at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

  AFP-Jiji

London – England manager Gareth Southgate believes his side have a responsibility to discuss social issues in Qatar, but he admits there has to be realism over what will change due to the hosting of the World Cup.

Qatar has been strongly criticized for its human rights record, including the conditions migrant workers have been subjected to as they build the tournament infrastructure, and also its attitude to LGBTQ rights.

