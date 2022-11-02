  • Calls have increased for Iran to be banned from the upcoming FIFA World Cup over the country's violent crackdown against protesters and its involvement in the war in Ukraine. | REUTERS
Manchester – A group of current and former Iranian athletes say they have no choice but to turn on their own country, citing what they called state-sponsored violence and discrimination against ordinary Iranians, especially women.

The group, containing former champions in sports such as karate, judo and wrestling, and including those living in exile and based in their homeland, is taking a stand.

