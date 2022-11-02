Saitama – WBC light flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji knocked out Japanese compatriot Hiroto Kyoguchi, the WBA super champion of the weight class, in the seventh round of their world boxing title unification match Tuesday.
Teraji first floored his long-time rival with a straight right about 30 seconds into the fifth round at Saitama Super Arena. Kyoguchi regained his feet and got back into the match, but the referee stopped the fight two rounds later when Teraji landed another hard right.
