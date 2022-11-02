  • Kenshiro Teraji (right) attacks Hiroto Kyoguchi during the third round of their light flyweight unification bout in Saitama on Tuesday. | POOL / VIA KYODO
    Kenshiro Teraji (right) attacks Hiroto Kyoguchi during the third round of their light flyweight unification bout in Saitama on Tuesday. | POOL / VIA KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Saitama – WBC light flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji knocked out Japanese compatriot Hiroto Kyoguchi, the WBA super champion of the weight class, in the seventh round of their world boxing title unification match Tuesday.

Teraji first floored his long-time rival with a straight right about 30 seconds into the fifth round at Saitama Super Arena. Kyoguchi regained his feet and got back into the match, but the referee stopped the fight two rounds later when Teraji landed another hard right.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW