    Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh (center) celebrates his home run against the Astros during Game 3 of the World Series in Philadelphia on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Philadelphia – The Philadelphia Phillies smashed five home runs to batter the Houston Astros 7-0 and take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven World Series on Tuesday.

After rain forced the postponement of Game 3 on Monday, the Phillies returned to Citizens Bank Park with a vengeance to dominate the Astros.

