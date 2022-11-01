  • The Davis Cup, won by the Russian Tennis Federation in 2021, will become a part of the men's ATP Tour but will not offer ranking points. | REUTERS
The Davis Cup will become part of the ATP Tour calendar from next year under a deal signed on Monday between the governing body of men’s tennis, the International Tennis Federation (ITF), and tournament promoter Kosmos.

The decisions reflect a growing cooperation between the men’s and women’s tours and the ITF, which have moved towards streamlining the governance of the game since the COVID-19 crisis disrupted the 2020 season.

