  • The flags of participating countries in the 2022 FIFA World Cup are hung along a street in Doha on Oct. 22 | REUTERS
    The flags of participating countries in the 2022 FIFA World Cup are hung along a street in Doha on Oct. 22 | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Amsterdam – The organizers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar are paying groups of soccer fans to travel to the tournament next month, saying on Monday they are asking them for positive comments on social media in return.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) confirmed the policy of inviting groups of supporters to the finals as guests after reports by Dutch public broadcaster NOS, who said on Sunday that Qatar was paying for flights and hotels for a group of 50 Dutch fans.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW