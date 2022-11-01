Milan – Paul Pogba will miss France’s World Cup defense as he needs more time to recover from knee surgery, his agent announced on Monday.
“Following yesterday and today’s medical review in Torino and Pittsburgh, it is extremely painful to inform Paul Pogba will still need recovery time from his surgery,” said Rafaela Pimenta in a statement.
