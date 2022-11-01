  • The qualification system for relay events at next year's World Athletics Championships will be revised following the postponement of the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China. | REUTERS
    The qualification system for relay events at next year's World Athletics Championships will be revised following the postponement of the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Paris – The World Athletics Relays, scheduled to be held in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou in May 2023, have been postponed until 2025, track and field’s governing body announced Monday.

World Athletics said the decision was taken with the agreement of both the Guangzhou organizing committee and the Chinese Athletics Association “due to the ongoing pandemic conditions.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW