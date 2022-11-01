Paris – The World Athletics Relays, scheduled to be held in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou in May 2023, have been postponed until 2025, track and field’s governing body announced Monday.
World Athletics said the decision was taken with the agreement of both the Guangzhou organizing committee and the Chinese Athletics Association “due to the ongoing pandemic conditions.”
