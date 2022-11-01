  • Kyodo

Kato, Hyogo Pref. – Japanese golfer Taiga Semikawa said Monday he has turned professional after winning twice on the country’s top pro tour as an amateur.

The 21-year-old Tohoku Fukushi University senior won the Panasonic Open on Sept. 25 and four weeks later became the first amateur champion of the Japan Open, a major tournament, in 95 years.

