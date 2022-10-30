Osaka – Kazuyoshi Miura netted a penalty for Suzuka Point Getters on Sunday to set the record for the oldest goal scorer in the fourth-tier Japan Football League at 55 years and 246 days.
The former Japan forward came on in the 84th minute with his side 2-0 up away to Tiamo Hirakata and converted from the spot moments later to help claim a 3-1 win.
