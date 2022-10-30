  • Brighton midfielder Kaoru Mitoma (center) vies for the ball with Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah during a Premier League match in Brighton, England, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
  Kyodo

BRIGHTON, England – Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma made an impact in his return from a right ankle injury for Brighton, setting up the opener in a 4-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

In an encouraging sign for fans hoping to see Mitoma in action at the World Cup starting next month, the 25-year-old speedster appeared untroubled by the injury he sustained against Brentford on Oct. 14, playing 73 minutes in his first league start.

